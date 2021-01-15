Pune Police recover opium poppies from car, driver held

Upon searching the car, the policemen found a bag full of opium in the car.

Pune Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly possessing up to 17.2 kilograms of opium poppies. The accused, Mahipal Ganpat Bishnoi (30), hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan and currently resides at Harpale Wasti in Fursungi.

Police stated two policemen from the Bharati Vidyapeeth traffic division intercepted a Honda City car driven by Bishnoi at the Katraj junction on the Pune–Satara Road.

Upon searching the car, the policemen found a bag full of opium in the car. Soon, a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, led by sub-inspector Nitin Shinde, reached the spot and arrested Bishnoi under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said 17.2 kg of opium poppies were recovered from the car and a probe revealed the car belonged to a family member of the accused. Police said investigations are on to ascertain where the accused got the opium poppies, which is a banned drug.

Senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station said, “So far, we have not found any previous crime record of the accused. Investigations are underway.”

