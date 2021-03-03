Pune Police receive post-mortem report of Pooja Chavan

In her statement to the police, the woman has alleged that she met Sunil in 2019 when she was looking for a job

PUNE City Police have received the post-mortem report of 22-year-old Pooja Chavan, who allegedly committed suicide earlier this month. Chavan’s death case had led to political turmoil in the state, which culminated in the recent resignation of Shiv Sena leader and state forest minister Sanjay Rathod.

Chavan is suspected to have died after jumping from the first floor of a building in Mohammadwadi area of Pune in the early hours of February 7. The Wanawadi police station, which has jurisdiction over the area, had launched a preliminary inquiry into the case and started recording statements of various people connected to Chavan, including the two persons who reportedly lived with her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil, who is overseeing the preliminary probe, confirmed that the post-mortem report of Chavan has been received but refused to divulge any details, saying it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta was asked during a press conference about the progress of the investigation in the case. When a reporter asked him about the case, Gupta, who was at the time taking questions after finishing the briefing at the press conference, avoided answering the question and left the conference hall.

After the alleged suicide, the police had not recovered any suicide note. As per procedure, a case of accidental death (AD) pending probe into the causes was registered at the Wanawadi police station in Pune.

Soon after her death, allegations had cropped up on social media platforms, purportedly linking Sanjay Rathod to the case.