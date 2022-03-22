Pune police ramp up patrolling of hilly areas after Pashan Hill robbery

Following yet another incident of robbery on the Pashan Hill in which a government employee and his woman friend were beaten up and forced to make digital transfers, the Pune city police have sounded caution to citizens going to the hills for early morning and evening walks. Officials said patrolling of such locations has been stepped up in recent times.

The 25-year-old employee of a government institution in Pune and his woman colleague, also 25, who had gone for a walk on the Pashan Hill were looted by three persons who brutally beat them up, threatened to kill them and then forced them to make multiple digital transfers of Rs 76,000 on the night of March 18.

This was not the first when people were attacked and robbed of valuables in the hills in the city. In December last year, a 34-year-old man and his 32-year-old female colleague who had gone for a walk on Pashan Hill were attacked with wooden sticks by three unidentified persons and were robbed of their valuables, cell phones and cash. In August, a 40-year-old photographer was robbed of his camera equipment, cell phone, jewellery and cash on Baner Hill.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 4) Rohidas Pawar said: “There is a pattern in these incidents. All took place either at secluded parts of the hills with tree cover, especially when it is dark. We are advising people to exercise caution and avoid going in these areas when it is dark and avoid isolated areas. People walking alone and young couples who go to areas have been targeted in the past.”

A police officer added, “In some of the cases of young couples who have been attacked and robbed, the incidents have not been reported, because they are afraid of being identified. We urge people to approach the police immediately after such incidents.”

A senior police officer said that in the recent past, patrolling teams and beat marshals from the local police stations which have hills in their jurisdictions, have been instructed to cover these patches as much as possible and record them on the My Safe Pune app. “Covering these areas extensively like streets is next to impossible, but we are certainly ensuring increased police presence.” the officer said.

The My Safe Pune application was launched by the Pune police last year to ensure effective patrolling by beat marshals and offer a quick response to the people during incidents of crime. It tracks the movements of the beat marshals at all police stations and records various details, such as the spots they visit, along with the time of the visit during patrolling.

Pune has several hills in parts of the city like Tukai hill in Pashan-Baner, Chatushrungi Hill, Vetal Hill, Parvati Hill, Taljai Hill, hills in Hadapsar and also some in the Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction.

Katraj also has large tracts of hills. The patches of the forest on the upper plateaus of these hills in most cases are demarcated as reserved forests under the control of the state forest department. While the slopes of these hills are mostly privately owned or are under the revenue department and the local municipal corporations too.