Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Pune police raid Lonavala bungalow, 5 Gujarat businessmen held for gambling, betting on India- England ODI

After a raid on a bungalow in Lonavala’s Apti Village on July 17, Pune Rural police arrested five people – all from Rajkot in Gujarat – and seized laptops, cell phones and cash from them

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 20, 2022 1:40:34 pm
Police have invoked Prevention of Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act against the arrested suspects. (Representative image)

The Pune Rural police have arrested five businessmen from Gujarat, including one operating as a bookie, in a raid conducted at a bungalow in Lonavala, where bets were being taken on the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between India and England and a gambling den was also being operated.

After Assistant Inspector Netaji Gandhare got a tip off about a betting racket being run from a bungalow near Lonavala, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Pune Rural police on July 17 gathered information that revealed that several people were involved in taking online bets on the third and final ODI between India and England at Old Trafford Stadium.

In a coordinated action by the LCB team, a raid was conducted on a bungalow located in Apti Village in Lonavala on the night of July 17. Police arrested five people and seized laptops, cell phones and cash from the suspects. A preliminary probe suggested that Ajay Natwarlal Mithia (47), who hails from Rajkot in Gujarat and is an artificial jewellery trader, was taking online bets on the match.

The police also arrested four more businessmen who were involved in gambling based on ‘teen patti’ card games. The police identified them as Ravi Rasikbhai Rajani, Nipun Devaibhai Patel, Jignesh Ganeshbhai Ramani and Mitesh Rameshbhai Singhu, all residents of Rajkot in Gujarat.

Police have invoked Prevention of Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act against the arrested suspects along with sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating and criminal conspiracy. Details of the arrests were shared with the media on Tuesday night after the completion of the preliminary probe. The arrested suspects have been remanded to three-day police custody.

A senior police officer said that the probe into previous cases of betting and gambling rackets that were busted in Lonavala and surrounding areas has revealed that most of the suspects involved in the case are businessmen from Mumbai and Gujarat. “Most of these people have other businesses. They choose to operate from hotels, rented bungalows and resorts at hill stations in and around Pune and Mumbai where they can go as tourists,” the officer said.

In one of the biggest actions in the recent past, Pune Rural Police had arrested 72 people, including 60 businessmen from Gujarat, in a raid conducted on a gambling pit being run from a resort in Lonavala in September 2020. In April this year, Pimpri Chinchwad police had raided a betting racket being run from a flat in Kalewadi area where bets were being taken on the ongoing Indian Premier League cricket matches.

