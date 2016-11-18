Pune police raid BPOs, arrest two

The cyber cell of Pune city police has raided about 10 BPOs in different parts of the city suspecting alleged fraudulent activities. However, no offence has been registered in this case till reports last came in.

Police had detained the authorities of these BPOs located in the jurisdictions of six police stations for further questioning. An investigation by the cyber cell was on to find out if any illegal operation was going on at these BPOs.

The cyber cell had recently arrested two persons working with a BPO for allegedly duping foreign nationals. Also, the cyber cell teams had made arrests in other states.

