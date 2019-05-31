Pune Police probe ‘Maoist’ papers uploaded on SPPU website

The special branch of the Pune City Police has initiated an inquiry into allegations that some “objectionable documents” had been uploaded on the official website of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), apparently over a decade ago. “Taking serious cognizance of the objectionable documents on the website of SPPU, we have initiated an inquiry into this matter. Probe is on to ascertain the sources from where these documents were procured and the purpose behind displaying them on the official website of SPPU,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, special branch, Mitesh Ghatte.

Nagpur-based Professor Arvind Sovani, who runs an “anti-Naxal” organisation named ‘Bhumkal Sanghatna’, had demanded an inquiry into the documents. He has claimed that several “Maoist documents” were uploaded under the guise of ‘Documents on Human Rights Violations’ on the SPPU website by the Centre for Social Sciences and Humanities. Some of these documents were put together by outfits banned by the Andhra Pradesh government, alleged Sovani.

He also claimed that some documents were prepared by Naveen Babu and Anuradha Ghandy, top operatives of the CPI-Maoist. “There is nothing about human rights in these documents. We found the uploading of these documents on the official website of SPPU very suspicious. Many of these documents are not normal research papers. We demand an inquiry into how these suspicious Maoist documents were procured and the purpose behind uploading them on the SPPU website,” said Sovani.

SPPU officials said the documents had been collected as part of an old project and were uploaded on the website between 2003 and 2008 for “future research and academic purposes.”

Professor Dr Anajli Kurane, from the Centre for Social Sciences and Humanities, told mediapersons that two projects were undertaken, one for archiving documents on human rights violations and the other on the employment guarantee scheme. Kurane said it was an old project by Professor Sujata Patel and she had collected documents published by various civil and human rights organisations.

Kurane said 447 documents on human rights and 327 documents on the employment guarantee scheme had been collected. “…All the documents were catalogued…..The documents were uploaded on the website for future research and academic purposes,” she said.