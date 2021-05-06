Pune police probe defamatory posts about politicians, historical figures

An FIR in the case has been registered at the cybercrime police station under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IPC. (Representative Image)

THE CYBER crime wing of Pune City police has launched a probe into over a dozen defamatory and objectionable posts and messages on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp about political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Senior Inspector Dagdu Hake of the cyber crime police station said, “We came across some objectionable and defamatory posts during our surveillance. At times, people inform us about such posts or messages. An FIR was registered on May 4. These posts are neither necessarily from the same user, nor do they have a common link that we have come across till now.”

Officials said a separate probe has been launched into around 14 such posts. Some of these posts contain morphed images, while others have objectionable text or both.

“These posts are about the chief minister, deputy chief minister and historical figures. In such cases, communication is also initiated with websites to take the posts down.” said an officer from the cyber crime cell.