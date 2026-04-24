Porsche case showed how elites protect juveniles for their misadventures: Pune Police chief

Speaking at the launch of the Status of Vulnerability to Addiction in Pune City Report by Jnana Prabhodhini Institute of Psychology, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that the infamous Porsche case of 2024 showed how elites protect juveniles accused for their misadventures.

The case involved a minor allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol late at night and crashing into two IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar in Pune, leading to their deaths.

Kumar said, “I always attribute the infamous Porsche case to this addiction and acceptability amongst the higher strata of society allowing children of their family to do certain acts and then protect him for his misadventures, is what was clearly evident in the Porsche case.”