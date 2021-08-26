Pune: Police officer suspended for demanding money from hotel manager

Pune city police have booked and suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly going to a hotel in police uniform and demanding money from its manager while being on sick leave.

The accused cop, identified as Milan Karkute, was attached to the control room of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. An offence of extortion was lodged against Karkute at the Mundhwa police station based on the hotel manager’s complaint. Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash on Wednesday suspended Karkute from service for tarnishing the image of the police department.

As per a police press release, Karkute was on sick leave from August 21. The police said Karkute went in uniform to Hotel Carnival, which is located in the jurisdiction of Mundhwa police station in Pune city. He quarrelled with the hotel manager and demanded money from him. The hotel manager informed the Mundhwa police station about the incident. After verification, Pune city police apprised the Pimpri-Chinchwad police authorities of it.