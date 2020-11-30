Pune: Police officer escapes unhurt after ‘robbers’ open fire

Around 4 pm on August 6, a group of five to six men had come to Balaji Jewellers shop in Kapurhol.

An officer from the Pune Rural Police escaped unhurt when suspected robbers opened fire at him during a hot pursuit in Phaltan taluka of Satara district on Sunday. While police team managed to arrest one person, two more managed to flee, officials said.

A team from Pune Rural Police had gone to Vadale village in Phaltan after receiving information about suspects in a case of a daylight heist that had taken place in jurisdiction of Rajgad police station in August. A gang of robbers posing as police personnel in uniform had opened fire at a jewellery shop Kapurhol village in Bhor taluka of Pune district and had managed to flee with gold ornaments. Assistant inspector Somnath Lande, of Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station, who was chasing the suspected robbers, was shot at by but escaped unhurt.

Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Abhinav Deshmukh said, “API Lande and team from Local Crime Branch of Pune Rural police had received reliable information about whereabouts of the suspects in the case in which robbers had posed as cops and looted a jewellery shop. In the hot pursuit that ensued, one person was arrested but two managed to flee into sugarcane fields after firing at our officer. None of our people is hurt in the incident and a search has been launched for absconding suspects, by Pune rural police and Phaltan police.”

Around 4 pm on August 6, a group of five to six men had come to Balaji Jewellers shop in Kapurhol. Some of them were wearing police uniform and they entered the shop pretending they had brought a suspect for investigation of a crime. All these suspects were wearing face masks. All of a sudden they started snatching gold ornaments on display in the jewellery shop. Employees at the shop tried to stop them and also managed to catch one of them while they were trying to make away with the looted valuables. But then one of them opened fire from a pistol. While no one was hurt in firing, five suspects had managed to flee from the scene.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.