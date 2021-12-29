Pune police officer arrested for accepting bribe from theft accused

The State Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a 53-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) with Ghodegaon police station of Pune rural jurisdiction for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a theft accused to get a court warrant against him canceled.

The ASI identified as Kondaji Damodar Rengde was caught red handed on Tuesday afternoon while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000. The complainant in the case is a theft accused currently being prosecuted in the Ghodegaon court in Pune district. The court had issued a warrant against him because he had not been attending the earlier court hearings. The warrant was to order him to be present in the court on Tuesday.

ASI Rengde demanded Rs 5000 from him to get the warrant canceled. Meanwhile the theft accused approached the ACB with a complaint. The bribe demand was verified by the ACB sleuths on Tuesday. The bribe amount was negotiated down to Rs 2,000.

Regnde was arrested red handed later in the afternoon on Tuesday while accepting the bribe of Rs 2000 from the theft accused. The cop has been booked under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act at an FIR registered at Ghodegaon police station later in the night.

Investigating officer of the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheetal Ghogre said Rengde will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

