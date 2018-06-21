Pune police need to act tough, extern repeat offenders, apply MCOCA: Datta Sane

Datta Sane Datta Sane

A delegation of leaders from the NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit met Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde (Zone 3) on Monday and expressed concerns regarding the rising crime rate in the city. In an interview with The Indian Express, Opposition leader of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Datta Sane, talks about the meeting and the deteriorating law and order situation in the area.

What concerns did you raise during the meeting with the police?

We expressed our anguish over the rising crime graph in the city. Every day, reports of vehicles being damaged or torched surface. Anti-social elements are freely using choppers, swords and sickles. Stalking and molestation cases, robberies, chain snatching incidents are on the rise. A news report stated that swords were used to cut a cake… We have urged the police to act tough against such offenders, especially those in their teens.

What did the police tell you?

They said ‘vichar karo’ (we will think over it…)

Are the measures taken by police stringent enough to curb the number of crimes?

Not at all. If the police were tough, such anti-social elements would not be calling the shots blatantly in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The police should prepare a list of regular offenders and extern them. Those who have several cases registered against them should be booked under MCOCA. If such people are kept in jail, the crime rate will come down. Because once out of jail, their aides get emboldened or they instigate the aides to commit crimes.

Where are the police lagging behind?

The way the crimes are being committed in Pimpri-Chinchwad shows that such goons don’t care, or are not afraid of, the police. The police machinery looks weak in curbing the rise in crime cases. Don’t know whether they are lazy or lack the initiative or if there is political interference… People have lost faith in the police. They will really have to pull themselves up to gain public confidence and ensure peace. The law is on their side, they need to act tough.

Which are the areas you think police should focus more on?

Suburbs such as Bhosari, Indrayaninagar, Kalewadi, Rahatni, Kharalwadi, Mohannagar and Nigdi are some of the areas where vehicle damaging cases are repeatedly reported. People belonging to the age group of 14 to 18 have taken to crime in a big way. If they are not reined in now, Pimpri-Chinchwad will soon become a dangerous place to live in.

