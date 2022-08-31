scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Pune: Police nab minor boy at PMC bus stop, recover 18 cell phones

The police said the boy, aged 16 years, was moving in the bus stand area suspiciously and was carrying a bag. Their probe revealed he had committed a mobile phone theft at the same bus stand a few days ago.

Pune Phone TheftThe police team recovered the stolen cell phone from his possession. During further investigation, it also recovered 17 more cell phones from him.

The Pune City police have nabbed a minor boy for committing multiple mobile phone thefts, said officials Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off to havaldar Ranjit Phadtare, a team from the Shivaji Nagar police station headed by assistant police inspector Bholenath Ahiwale, laid a trap at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) bus stand Tuesday.

The police said the boy, aged 16 years, was moving in the bus stand area suspiciously and was carrying a bag. Their probe revealed he had committed a mobile phone theft at the same bus stand a few days ago.

The police team recovered the stolen cell phone from his possession. During further investigation, it also recovered 17 more cell phones from him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...
More from Pune

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the boy at the Shivajinagar police station. Since he is a minor, he was not arrested but sent to an observation home for juveniles as per the legal procedure.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 09:17:19 am
Next Story

China sets October start for congress seen as Xi coronation

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana
Sonali Phogat murder

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

NASA plans to retry its moon rocket launch on Saturday

NASA plans to retry its moon rocket launch on Saturday

When Rajkummar Rao stole Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon's thunder in Bareilly Ki Barfi

When Rajkummar Rao stole Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon's thunder in Bareilly Ki Barfi

'All You Need Is Love': In talk on Sec 377, judge refers to iconic Beatles' lyrics
Delhi Confidential

'All You Need Is Love': In talk on Sec 377, judge refers to iconic Beatles' lyrics

Premium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’
Ranchi to Raipur resort

UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement