Pune: Police nab minor boy at PMC bus stop, recover 18 cell phones

The Pune City police have nabbed a minor boy for committing multiple mobile phone thefts, said officials Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off to havaldar Ranjit Phadtare, a team from the Shivaji Nagar police station headed by assistant police inspector Bholenath Ahiwale, laid a trap at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) bus stand Tuesday.

The police said the boy, aged 16 years, was moving in the bus stand area suspiciously and was carrying a bag. Their probe revealed he had committed a mobile phone theft at the same bus stand a few days ago.

The police team recovered the stolen cell phone from his possession. During further investigation, it also recovered 17 more cell phones from him.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the boy at the Shivajinagar police station. Since he is a minor, he was not arrested but sent to an observation home for juveniles as per the legal procedure.