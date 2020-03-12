Pune: Police launches manhunt against two for raping woman

Instead of taking the woman to the village, the accused took her to a different route and raped her in the tempo. (Representational Image) Instead of taking the woman to the village, the accused took her to a different route and raped her in the tempo. (Representational Image)

The Pune Police has launched a manhunt against a tempo driver and his assistant for allegedly abducting and raping a 29-year-old woman. The duo had allegedly abducted the woman on the pretext of offering her a lift to a nearby village on Tuesday night.

An FIR was filed on Wednesday night after the woman approached the police.

An officer from the police station said, “The woman has said in her statement that she visited a temple late on Tuesday night and went to a nearby bus stand to catch a bus to her village. A tempo driver and his assistant stopped by and offered her lift. However, instead of going to the village, they took her to a different route and raped her in the tempo. They dropped her in Pimpri Chinchwad and fled. She approached police few hours later.”

“We have registered an offence under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to abduction, wrongful restraint, and gang rape. We have basic information on two suspects and we believe they have fled out of Maharashtra. We have launched a search for them,” the officer added.

