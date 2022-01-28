Pune police launches cyber security awareness drive

The cyber police station of the Pune city police has, in association with Save the Children organisation, launched a cyber security awareness drive through mobile vans.

A press release issued by the police stated that two mobile vans designed with information regarding cyber security tips, preventive measures and process of lodging complaints will visit several places in the city, mainly the schools in Haveli taluka, between January 27 and February 1. During the drive, citizens would also be shown video and audio clips, posters on cyber security.

The police said there has been a rise in cyber crimes. As many as 5,523 cyber crime complaints were received by the Pune city police in 2018. The number went up to 7,795 in 2019, 14,950 in 2020 and 19,023 in 2021. So, it was decided to carry out the cyber security awareness drive for citizens.