scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Pune police launch probe into fake NOCs issued to schools for CBSE affiliation

The Maharashtra school education department ordered an inquiry after it learnt that multiple schools in Pune were functioning with CBSE curriculum with government NOCs.

Based on the findings, an FIR was registered at Samarth Police station late on Monday night. (File)
Listen to this article
Pune police launch probe into fake NOCs issued to schools for CBSE affiliation
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Pune police have launched a probe into an alleged racket of providing fake no objection certificates (NOCs) to multiple schools in Pune for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation. The probe has been initiated following an inquiry ordered by the state school education department, officials said.

Sunanda Wakhare, education officer with the Department of Secondary Education of the Pune Zilla Parishad, registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case against unidentified suspects at Samarth police station in Pune late on Monday night.

To get themselves affiliated with boards other than the Maharashtra state board, school authorities are required to secure an NOC from the state government, police officials said. After the school education department became aware that multiple schools in Pune were functioning with CBSE curriculum when no NOCs were issued to them, it ordered an inquiry.

The Department of Secondary Education of the Pune Zilla Parishad conducted the inquiry. Based on the findings, an FIR was registered at Samarth Police station late on Monday night.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
More from Pune

“The complaint filed by education officer Wakhare pertains to fake NOCs for CBSE affiliations issued to three schools in Pune before July 14, 2022. The complaint names the three schools. We have launched a probe into how these schools managed to get these fake NOCs. We are investigating the possibility of an organised racket behind this and the money trail behind obtaining such NOCs. We will also investigate whether there are any more schools in Pune who have secured NOCs in this manner,” a senior police officer said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:33 IST
Next Story

Pune Inc: Working with artisans, startup revives traditional toys to aid better child development

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close