Pune: Police launch probe after parents duped of Rs 1.31 crore in lieu of fake admission promises for their children

An officer from the police station said that six separate complaints were recently received from parents who are from Pune, Panvel and Kolhapur.

Police in Pune has launched a probe into six complaints alleging that parents of students aspiring to get into medical colleges alleged that they were duped of a total of Rs 1.31 crore by two persons after promising to get their wards admitted through the management quota. Police are probing if any more people have been cheated in the same manner.

An FIR has been registered at Pune’s Chatushrungi police station against two persons who had opened an office in the Baner Road area. Between September and December last year, these two persons are believed to have cheated several people, promising them admission to medical colleges in return of large sums of money.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

An officer from the police station said that six separate complaints were recently received from parents who are from Pune, Panvel and Kolhapur. The two suspects told these people that they had contacts in various medical colleges in Maharashtra and took money from parents ranging from Rs 10 lakh to 50 lakh, collecting a total sum of Rs 1.31 crore between September and December last year. The parents approached the police after the two persons disappeared and switched off their phones.

Also Read | Two including nurse arrested for illegal Remdesivir sale

An officer from the police station said, “Preliminary probe into these six complaints reveal that they were cheated by the same two persons. Their phone numbers are switched off and we have reasons to believe that they had given their real names. We are working on some clues to track them down. We will probe how they got information about these parents and whether they have cheated more people in the same manner.”

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust and cheating.