Pune: Police launch helpline to fight cyber fraud

The Pune City Police has started two dedicated helpline numbers through which victims of financial cyber fraud can approach police in the ‘golden hours’ after the crime has occurred. This can help authorities undertake immediate measures to freeze fraudulent accounts and try to ensure that the money is not lost, officials said.

Pune City Police’s Amitabh Gupta on Saturday tweeted the numbers 7058719371 and 7058719375 and launched the helpline, which will be managed by the Cyber Crime Cell.

According to police, in most financial cyber fraud cases, the victims themselves share personal information with fraudsters through various platforms and end up losing money from their accounts in transfer funds to criminals, who use various pretexts to trick the victims.

There are at least two dozen different ways through which people can fall prey to cyber criminals and it has been observed that if these frauds are reported in a short period immediately after the money is lost, efforts can be initiated swiftly and loss of money can be averted, officials said. This short period is often referred to as ‘golden hours’ and it varies from method to method of the specific type of cyber fraud.

Pune police officials have appealed to residents to contact them on the helpline numbers immediately after the financial cyber fraud comes to light.