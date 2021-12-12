Pune police launch drive against illegal moneylenders

The police said several complaints have been received against illegal moneylenders in the past few days. (File)

The Pune city police have launched a drive against illegal moneylenders. Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta has appealed to citizens to share any relevant information they have in this regard via WhatsApp on the mobile number 9145003100.

A press release issued by the police stated that due to the rise in illegal moneylending activities, the commissioner has ordered the Crime Branch and officials of various police stations to form special teams to curb the menace. The police said several complaints have been received against illegal moneylenders in the past few days.

A resident of Rasta Peth, Vinod Rama Shinde, was recently arrested for allegedly harassing a man by giving a loan at an interest rate of 240 per cent and demanding Rs 12 lakh from him. The police said that since January this year, 18 offences have been registered against illegal moneylenders at different police stations in the city.