Pune Police ‘nab’ Kiran Gosavi, NCB’s ‘independent witness’ in Aryan Khan case

The Pune city police have ‘nabbed’ Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an “independent witness” by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2018.

Gosavi had gone incommunicado soon after his selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on social media and questions were raised about his conduct during the drugs bust. He was reportedly travelling in Uttar Pradesh and had also expressed his intentions to surrender before UP Police.

However, on Wednesday, he travelled to Pune and had told a news channel that he would be appearing before NCB officers who are conducting an internal inquiry against Sameer Wankhede in Mumbai, following which he planned to surrender to Pune Police.

Gosavi, however, was ‘nabbed’ by Pune Police’s Crime Branch on Thursday morning before he could go travel to Mumbai, the Pune Police Commissioner said.

While questions were raised about Gosavi’s involvement in the NCB raid, it was revealed that one Chinmay Deshmukh, a resident of Kasba Peth in Pune, had lodged a first information report (FIR) against him at the Faraskhana police station on May 29, 2018.

According to the FIR, Gosavi had posted an advertisement about hotel management jobs on social media platforms and Deshmukh got in touch with him. Gosavi allegedly assured him that he would provide a job to Deshmukh in Malaysia and then asked him to transfer Rs 3.09 lakh to a bank account, citing various reasons, between November 2017 and March 2018.

However, Gosavi neither offered a job to Deshmukh nor returned the money. Based on Deshmukh’s complaint, police had booked Gosavi in this case Under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and various Sections of the Information and Technology Act.

On October 13, Pune city police had issued a look out circular (LOC) against him in this case to prevent his escape from the country. A senior police officer confirmed that they have “nabbed” Gosavi and further probe is on.

Earlier, on October 18, police had arrested Sherbano Qureshi, resident of Govandi, Mumbai, in this case. She worked as Gosavi’s assistant at the time when the alleged crime took place. Probe had revealed that the money in this cheating case was transferred to her bank account.

Meanwhile, Gosavi was also named as an accused in three more cases of cheating, including one at Andheri police station in Mumbai in 2007 and two at Kapurbawdi police station in Thane in 2015 and 2016.