Pune: Cops arrest man from Jamshedpur for running MBA examination racket

Pune city police have busted a racket and arrested a techie involved in rigging the GMAT entrance examination for international MBA courses.

Police have identified the accused as Abhay Mishra, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. A Pune-based MBA student had lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Cyber Police Station.

The police said that the accused operated via an Instagram account “GMAT_GRE_SHORTCUT”. According to a statement by the cops, the complainant had got to know that the accused helped students secure good marks in the GMAT entrance examination.

After contacting the accused, the complainant was told that he had to pay Rs 2.5 lakh for 700 marks out of 800, Rs 2.7 lakh for 710 marks, Rs 3 lakh for 720, Rs 3.5 lakh for 730, Rs 3.7 lakh for 740, and Rs 4 lakhs for more than 750.

The complainant and the accused then agreed upon an arrangement. Police said that the accused appeared for the GMAT examination on behalf of the complainant by accessing his system remotely using applications like AnyDesk, DWService and WeTransfer.

When the complainant scored 770 out of 800 in the GMAT test, the accused started calling him repeatedly and demanded Rs 4 lakh. However, the former did not want to pay and realized that it was a racket. Based on his complaint, the police booked the accused under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and various Sections of the Information Technology Act.

Cops conducted a technical analysis of the Instagram account, bank account, mobile number and AnyDesk user ID used by the accused. Based on the clues, the police team went to Jamshedpur and arrested Mishra and brought him to Pune. Cops also seized a laptop, a cell phone, four pen drives, four debit cards and other materials from him. A court in Pune has sent Mishra to police custody till October 22 for further investigation.

When contacted, senior inspector D S Hake said, “Abhay Mishra is a B Tech graduate. He and his aides were running a racket of rigging the GMAT entrance examination. Search is on for the other accused. One of them runs a private coaching class for GMAT entrance. Another one appeared for the GMAT entrance examination in the place of students by getting online remote access to their computers.”