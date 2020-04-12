Pune police issues alert after five women say WhatsApp numbers were hacked

The complainants in all five cases are women, police said.(Representational Photo) The complainants in all five cases are women, police said.(Representational Photo)

The Pune City Police has received five complaints of WhatsApp hacking since the imposition of lockdown.

The complainants in all five cases are women, police said.

In the wake of these complaints, Deputy Cmmissioner of Police (cyber cell) Sambhaji Kadam on Saturday issued an alert and urged all residents not to share any personal information or respond to suspicious links on WhatsApp or social media.

“We have received five complaints of WhatsApp hacking so far, all after lockdown was imposed. The complainants are students, homemakers and IT professionals. Cyber criminals hacked their WhatsApp accounts and started blackmailing them. Investigation is underway,” Kadam told The Sunday Express.

Since internet and social media use has increased significantly due to the lockdown, cyber criminals are taking advantage of this situation to hack WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, Kadam said.

The hackers are using different techniques to hack WhatsApp and other social media accounts, mainly during night hours when targeted persons are asleep or the afternoon when some people prefer to take rest and are not alert.

Explaining the modus operandi of cyber criminals, police said hackers download the business version of WhatsApp on their cell phones. Then they create an “activation link” by putting into it the WhatsApp mobile phone numbers they want to hack.

Hackers then send this activation link to the WhatsApp numbers of the targeted persons and seek the “One Time Password (OTP)” from them. After the targeted persons share the OTP, the hackers gain access to their WhatsApp accounts. Hackers then send similar activation links to other WhatsApp numbers in the contact list of the targeted persons. In this way, they try to hack more WhatsApp accounts. After hacking the WhatsApp accounts, the cyber criminals then blackmail the targeted persons, posting abusive content, for extortion and other criminal purposes.

The cyber police station of Pune City Police has appealed all residents to beware of any suspicious links and avoid sharing OTP or any other personal information to links sent by unknown numbers. As a preventive step, police have also appealed residents to activate “two step verification” protocol for their social media accounts.

The police have also said that cyber fraudsters are running a scam in which they are seeking personal information of people, including bank account details, claiming it’s being collected as part of a survey by the municipal corporation. Police have asked residents not to share any such personal information on WhatsApp or social media.

