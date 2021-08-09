Pune: Police issue formal executive orders on revised restrictions

Following the announcement made by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the subsequent order by the Pune Municipal Commissioner revising Pune-specific restrictions on Sunday, Pune City Police on Monday issued formal executive orders continuing the restrictions on gatherings and changing the timings of the night curfews.

While there will still be restrictions on the gathering of five or more persons without any essential or emergency reason, the timings of the night curfew have been reduced to the window of 11 pm to 5 am, when any movement of persons without any essential or emergency reason will remain prohibited.

The executive order for the Pune City Police jurisdiction was issued by Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve and will be applicable to the entire area of responsibility of the Pune City Police. The order by the Pune Police states those violating the order will be charged under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and various provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and other laws in force.

Shisve said the prohibitory orders during the day and night curfew will be strictly implemented with a sizeable chunk of the police force being deployed at checkpoints and also on mobile patrolling teams.

Similar orders for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police jurisdiction were issued by Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash and will be applicable to the common areas between the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.