Thursday, July 21, 2022

Pune: Police recover Rs 1 crore in investment scam where 570 hearing and speech impaired people were duped

All the accused, victims and main witnesses in this case are hearing and speech impaired, police said

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 21, 2022 12:45:18 pm
Police carried out investigation using special skills while interacting with the 467 witnesses. (File photo)

The Pune city police have so far recovered an amount of Rs 1 crore while probing the scam where 570 hearing- and speech-impaired people were cheated through a fraudulent investment scheme that promised double returns within two months. Six people were arrested in this case, all of whom are also hearing and speech impaired.

The police have now appealed to investors in this case to return any additional amount they have received from the accused in the case. “Investors who got additional returns should submit demand drafts in the name of district judge at the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) office. It will enable the police to help the investors who lost their money in this case,” a police press release said.

According to the police, the accused formed private companies named Platinium Investment and Finance Global Solutions and Suyo Abhi Enterprises and lured several hearing- and speech-impaired people from Pune through investment schemes launched by these companies. The accused accepted money from several investors, but failed to give the assured returns.

After the investors lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused at the Shivajinagar police station last year, the accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act related to cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy etc.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police conducted a detailed probe into this case and arrested six persons. The probe revealed that they cheated 570 hearing- and speech-impaired people. The police seized their laptops, mobile phones and other items. During the investigation, the police also seized the bank accounts of the accused and their companies.

The police submitted the chargesheet in the case in March this year. Police said the accused had given additional returns to some investors. Police interacted with these investors and recovered the additional amount from them through demand drafts in the name of district judge, Pune. So far, the police said, they have recovered Rs 1 crore in this case and the amount has been deposited in court.

Police said all the accused, victims and witnesses in the case are hearing and speech impaired. So the investigation was carried out using special skills while interacting with the 467 witnesses.

