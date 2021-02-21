Pune Police intensifies action against violators of Covid safety norms

With an uptick in infection cases, the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police have intensified action against people caught without facemask and flouting various Covid-19 safety norms.

On Sunday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said strict action would be initiated against violators of various Covid-19 safety norms. Specific instructions have also been issued to the city police, especially those who are deployed for longer duties with public exposure, to take all the adequate precautions, an officer said.

Earlier in the day, the district administration announced some curbs, including restriction on movement of people from 11 pm to 6 am for non-essential activities, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction, Sudhir Hiremath also said they have intensified the drive against violators of the mask rule. On Saturday, around 400 people were caught for violation of the mask rule and over Rs 2 lakh was collected as fine, he said.

“We have decided to set up 30 nakabandi points and traffic police personnel will be deployed at these points. As many as 13 joint teams have been formed with the staff from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to check violations at hotels, bars and other commercial establishments. These teams will be operational from Monday,” the DCP added.

