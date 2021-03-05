Pune Police: Illegal hookah parlour busted at Hotel Pyasa

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: March 5, 2021 5:01:35 am
The Pune City Police has lodged an offence against the manager of Hotel Pyasa on Shivaji Road in Shukrawar Peth for allegedly illegally selling liquor and operating a hookah parlour.(Representational)

The Pune City Police has lodged an offence against the manager of Hotel Pyasa on Shivaji Road in Shukrawar Peth for allegedly illegally selling liquor and operating a hookah parlour.

Under orders of Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Narnavar, police teams raided Hotel Pyasa at 10.30 pm on Wednesday. According to police, an illegal hookah parlour was operating at the spot and a separate counter was set up by the hotel on the roadside to sell liquor.

The hotel manager, Manoj Shetty, has been booked under sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and sections of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act.

