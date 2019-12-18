Pune Police identify 150 traffic issues, depute teams to tackle them

The Pune City Police, after the separation of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, has 30 police stations, each of which have 30 corresponding traffic police posts, known as traffic divisions. The Pune City Police, after the separation of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, has 30 police stations, each of which have 30 corresponding traffic police posts, known as traffic divisions.

TO address the worsening traffic situation, the Pune City Police has identified 150 specific problems — five for each of the 30 traffic divisions — and deputed joint teams from local police stations and traffic division to solve these issues.

Police officials said that Pune, as a hub of education, IT and manufacturing industry, has seen a large influx of migrants. The increasing population and rapid economic growth had also led to worsening traffic situation in the city. Traffic jams, lack of parking spaces and other infrastructure issues related to traffic are rampant across the city.

After a set of suggestions given by Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham, in-charge inspectors of each of police station and corresponding traffic division have come together to identify five problems from their respective jurisdictions and work together to find permanent solutions to these problems.

“The logical and practical way to solve these problems is to identify the most important of them and address them first. We hope to continue this trend and address more problems in coming days,” said a senior police officer.

For this initiative, the traffic branch has undergone a re-organisation where an additional commissioner of police will work as the supervisor and controlling officer for the traffic control branch, while the deputy commissioner of the traffic will continue to look after the routine duties.

