Pune: Police identify 10 suspects involved in attack on iftar gathering, search on

An FIR in the case was lodged at the Saswad police station in Pune Rural based on a complaint filed by Feroz Sayyad (36), a resident of Kondhwa in Pune city.

The Pune rural police identified at least ten persons involved in the alleged attack on people from the Kondhwa area who had gathered near a lake in Askarwadi village in Purandar taluka of Pune district to break their fast (iftar) on March 13.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar said, “A probe into the incident is on. We have so far identified ten suspects and a search is for them. Attempts are on to identify more assailants.”

An FIR in the case was lodged at the Saswad police station in Pune Rural based on a complaint filed by Feroz Sayyad (36), a resident of Kondhwa in Pune city.