Pune Police gives permission for Jan 30 Elgaar Parishad event

Pune City Police on Saturday granted permission for the Elgaar Parishad event being organised in the city on January 30.

Last month, the police had denied permission for event that was scheduled for December 31, citing Covid-19 pandemic and law and order reasons. Activists had then decided to hold the event on January 30, which is the birth anniversary of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit research scholar of University of Hyderabad who had died by suicide in 2016.

High Court judge B G Kolse Patil had applied for police permission for holding the January 30 event. “We have granted permission for the event. But due to Covid-19 situation, 200 persons will be allowed…,” said senior police inspector Balasaheb Kopnar.

As per the pamphlet released by the event organiser, ‘Bhima Koregaon Shourya Din Prerna Abhiyan’, author Arundhati Roy, former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from the services in protest against abrogation of Article 370, and Rohith’s brother Raja Vemula will be among the key speakers at the event.

‘Bhima Koregaon Shourya Din Prerna Abhiyan’ had organised the Elgaar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th commemoration of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Next day, on January 1, 2018, violence was reported from Koregaon Bhima, in which one was killed and several injured.