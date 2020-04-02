Pune Police give chase in ambulance, arrest two for killing truck driver transporting pulses

The previous crimes of the duo include cases of robbing a watchman at a government office, looting ornaments from a woman, attacking pedestrians and stealing a motorcycle, the police said on Thursday. The previous crimes of the duo include cases of robbing a watchman at a government office, looting ornaments from a woman, attacking pedestrians and stealing a motorcycle, the police said on Thursday.

Two men were arrested Thursday for the murder of a truck driver who was transporting pulses on March 30. The accused had stolen the deceased’s money and mobile phone after killing him, police said.

The deceased, Kashinath Rambhau Kadam (55), was transporting pulses on Monday from Latur to the Market Yard in Pune, when he stopped his truck near the railway flyover in Daund at 1.30 am and stepped out to relieve himself.

He was then attacked by six unidentified persons with knives, police said. The assailants also attacked Shakil Shaikh (35), the truck’s cleaner and Mohammed Pathan, a tempo driver who was also present at the spot. The assailants stole Rs 5,000 cash from Kadam and Shaikh and their cellphones, police said. Pathan, Kadam and Shaikh sustained injuries in the incident. Kadam succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital. Shaikh lodged the FIR of murder and robbery in this case at Daund police station.

A team led by Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat and Assistant Inspector Dattatraya Gund of local crime branch and Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund police station started searching for the suspects.

During investigation, police received information about the location of the two accused. Since movement of private vehicles is strictly controlled due to the lockdown, the police decided to disguise themselves as medical personnel and use an ambulance to catch the accused unawares.

The police then went to the location in Daund where the accused were expected to come. But after arriving, the accused started running away from the spot, so the police chased them in the ambulance and managed to catch them. The accused, Ganesh Chavan (22) and Sameer Bhosale (19), have committed robberies in different parts of the district in the last 15 days despite the restrictions laid down for the lockdown, police said.

The previous crimes of the duo include cases of robbing a watchman at a government office, looting ornaments from a woman, attacking pedestrians and stealing a motorcycle, the police said on Thursday. Chavan was also wanted in previous cases of robbery lodged at Daund and Yavat police stations, police said.

