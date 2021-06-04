Pune police gifted 1,000 humour books for Covid service

"Even though they have been working under the hot sun, they are very respectful and considerate about the citizens…because people are definitely going through troubled times," said Rohan Champanerkar, publisher for Rohan Prakashan.

Written by Seona James

AS a gesture of gratitude and to show appreciation of the services rendered by Pune police who have been working tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rohan Prakashan, one of the leading publishing houses in Marathi, has donated 1,000 humour books on Tuesday. Punyabhushan Foundation, a local NGO, also joined the drive.

“We are all going through the troubles of Covid. In spite of whatever trouble we are facing, we are at home, where we can be safe. But the people who are actually working on the ground are absolutely risking their lives. The Pune Police is one such important part of the system which is working for the citizens. Even though they have been working under the hot sun, they are very respectful and considerate about the citizens…because people are definitely going through troubled times, and they have understood this. So, I realized that they must be under a lot of stress,” said Rohan Champanerkar, publisher for Rohan Prakashan.

He added that while wondering how to help them, an idea about gifting them humour books to reduce their stress came to his mind. “It will at least bring a smile to their faces for some time which will motivate them and keep them relaxed and, in turn, it would relax their families as well,” he said.

“A smile on the face can definitely keep you going – with that in mind, we thought that humour books would be the best choice of books to give as gifts to relax them,” he added.

Champanerkar coordinated with Dr. Satish Desai of Punyabhushan Foundation.

After taking an appointment with the Pune Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the team gifted the 1,000 copies of humour books, including ‘Hasya-Vare’ and ‘Hasya-Tare’ among others, on Tuesday.

“They graciously appreciated our gesture, accepted the gifts and immediately began distribution,” said Champanerkar. “The books gifted were compact in size and could be carried easily. The senior officers who we met were really happy about the gesture we, as citizens of Pune, showed,” he said.

“As a publisher, I think we contribute to society with words and thoughts. At this time, one really needs relaxation… One thing is for sure, it was done with a good heart and it was accepted with a good heart,” said Champanerkar.

