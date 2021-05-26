Gang stealing from farmers caught by Pune police; 20 vehicles, six cows seized

The Pune rural police has busted a gang of thieves accused of stealing vehicles and cattle from farmers. The police has recovered 20 vehicles, including 10 tractors, along with six cows, which they alleged were stolen from various places in Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur districts.

A team from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Pune Rural Police had been tracking multiple cases of thefts of vehicles from Junnar, Shirur areas in Pune and also from Parner in neighbouring Ahmednagar district.

The LCB team recently received a tip-off that some persons in Shirur taluka were seen on multiple occasions with new vehicles in their possession. After keeping a close watch on them and conducting a preliminary probe, the team apprehended four suspects on Monday and Tuesday. The arrested men have been identified as Satish Rakshe, Dnyandeo Nachbone, Praveen Korde and Sunil Devkate.

In the subsequent searches, police recovered 10 tractors, two pick up trucks, one jeep, one SUV and six bikes along with six cows. The probe has revealed the involvement of four suspects in many as 21 cases of thefts and three attempted ATMs heists in the recent past.