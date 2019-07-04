Pune police forms special teams, to probe wall collapse incidents as ‘homicide’ cases

PUNE City Police has formed special teams to investigate the wall collapse incidents in Kondhwa and Ambegaon, in which 21 people were crushed to death in the city in the last five days, and to review past incidents, in which labourers were killed on construction sites due to negligence by the builders, said Police Commissioner Dr K Venkatesham.

“We have formed special teams of police officers to investigate these homicide cases… we have also held a meeting with the labour commissioner, to take some proactive steps. We will also revisit old cases,” said the police chief. “We have also sought suggestions from the Pune Municipal Corporation”.

Meanwhile, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station has launched a search for the accused involved in the Ambegaon wall collapse, which claimed six lives on Tuesday. The FIR has been registered against the land owner, developer and labour contractor as well as the manager of Sinhgad Technical Education Society’s Venutai Chavan Polytechnic, and the person in charge of its construction work.

Six people, including two women, were killed when the retaining wall of the STES at the Vadgaon campus, adjoining Ambegaon, caved in and fell on some hutment on Monday midnight.

Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Pawar, in-charge of the police station, said, “There has been no arrest in the case yet. We have written to the Pune Municipal Corporation and other authorities, seeking details of the construction work at the site.” The Ambegaon incident comes barely four days after 15 labourers were killed in Kondhwa when the retaining wall of a building fell on the makeshift tin sheds of construction workers at an adjacent site.