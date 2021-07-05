Pune: Police foil robbery bid, nab two armed criminals after thrilling chase in Kothrud

Police said Ballusingh has been earlier booked in 64 offences, while Ujalasingh was named in 73 criminal cases in the past.

After a daring chase, the night patrolling team of the Kothrud police station arrested two men armed with sharp weapons, who were trying to rob residents of a building in Kothrud in the early hours of Monday. Police have identified the accused as Ballusingh Tak and Ujalasingh Tak, who have lengthy criminal records.

The night patrolling team had earlier received information about armed criminals who were trying to rob people at the Panchratna Society in Kothrud around 2.20 am. When police reached the spot, the robbers allegedly tried to attack them with sharp weapons.

As they fled the spot, police personnel chased after them for about a km and nabbed Ballusingh and Ujalasingh. Four of their accomplices managed to escape from the spot. During searches, police recovered sharp weapons, a four-wheeler and other items from the two arrested accused. The seized four-wheeler was found to be stolen from Khadki area.

Police said Ballusingh has been earlier booked in 64 offences, while Ujalasingh was named in 73 criminal cases in the past.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta felicitated the Kothrud police team led by Senior Police Inspector Meghashyam Dange.