Pune: Police foil plan to kill ex-PCB member’s rival, two held

PUNE CITY police have arrested two persons, who were allegedly planning to eliminate a history sheeter as per the instructions of a former Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) member.

The police have identified the accused as Rajan Jhon Rajmani (38) of Kondhwa and Ibrahim Shaikh (27) of Wakad. The police said former PCB member Vivek Yadav of the BJP was injured as some of his rivals, including Vishnu alias Bablya Gawli, had opened fire at him in September 2016. An offence was lodged then against Gawli and others for allegedly attempting to murder Yadav.

Gawli was released on a temporary bail due to the Covid-19 outbreak. So Yadav allegedly decided to take revenge and gave money to the accused duo to kill Gawli, the police added.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Rajmani and Shaikh and foiled their alleged plan. The team recovered three pistols and seven cartridges from the accused.

An offence has been lodged in this case at the Kondhwa police station. The police have launched a search for two more persons, including Yadav.