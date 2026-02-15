23 booked for ‘illegally’ protesting in support of Palestine

The Pune city police on Sunday booked as many as 23 activists for allegedly staging a protest in support of Palestine without permission on the footpath near the Chhatrapati Sambhaji garden on Jangli Maharaj (JM) Road.

The protest was organised by the Indian People In Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) on the footpath near the Chhatrapati Sambhaji garden on Jangli Maharaj (JM) Road.

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Deccan police station. Activists alleged that the police not only denied permission for the peaceful protest but also manhandled them leaving a protester injured.

A police officer said permission was denied for the said protest as a Fruits and Flower exhibition organised by the PMC was taking place at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji garden and many people were expected to visit the exhibition on Sunday.

The protest was not allowed on the footpath as a preventive measure to maintain law and order situation, the officer added.

The IPSP on Sunday organised a countrywide protest against US President Donald Trump’s plan to constitute a Board of Peace (BoP) to “reconstruct” Gaza and to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Israel this month. Besides Pune, the protests were also planned at Delhi, Patna, Vijayawada and Vizag.

An IPSP activist said, “Trump’s BoP is a US-led mechanism designed to control Gaza after its near total destruction…. Also, after the ceasefire was announced in October 2025, Israel attacks caused the death of several Palestinians. So we planned a protest demanding that the Government of India should reject Trump’s invite to join BoP and PM Modi’s visit to Israel be cancelled.”

Soon after the protest began on the footpath near Chhatrapati Sambhaji garden around 11 am, a police team at the spot detained the activists and took them to the Deccan police station.

Swapnaja Limkar, Co-ordinator of the IPSP said, “About five days before, we sought permission from the Pune city police for the protest. Initially, the Bundgarden police station denied us permission to protest near the District Collectorate. So we planned to protest on the J M Road footpath and circulated messages widely inviting people to join it on Sunday morning. But on the previous night, the Deccan police station informed us that permission was not granted to us.”

“We had no time to shift the protest location. So we gathered for the protest peacefully on Sunday morning, but the cops manhandled us, dragged us so inhumanly that an activist was injured and the saree of our female volunteer was torn… Our demonstration was in democratic manner. Still, police have lodged an offence against 23 activists, including me,” said Limkar.

Vedant Rathod of Disha Students Organisation who sustained a shoulder injury said, “Police crushed the protest and while detaining us, the cops pulled me so hard that my shoulder bumped on a vehicle and started bleeding.”

Meanwhile, around 4 pm, some of the activists and their supporters shouted slogans against the cops and sat down at the entrance of Deccan police station, demanding immediate release of those detained since morning.

Senior police inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Deccan police station confirmed that 23 activists were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 189 (2) (unlawful assembly), 190, 191 (use of force by unlawful assembly), 126 (2) (wrongful; restraint), 223 (disobeying orders lawfully promulgated by public servants) and sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, for protesting without permission on the J M Road footpath and refusing to follow the instructions given by the police in writing and orally. “Action was taken as per the law,” said Nimbalkar.

The detained activists were released around 4.45 pm and a notice was issued to them for remaining present at the police station on February 17 for investigation of this case. Members of the People’s Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL) visited the police station to support the pro-Palestine activists.