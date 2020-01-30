Pune: Police, FDA seize 1,410 kg ‘adulterated’ paneer from Parvati area

A probe shows that the paneer was brought from Wada taluka in Palghar district. A probe shows that the paneer was brought from Wada taluka in Palghar district.

The crime branch of the Pune City Police and officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a shop in Parvati area on Tuesday, where a man was allegedly selling adulterated paneer. The team seized 1,410 kg of the paneer from the spot, police said.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, FDA officials found the paneer to be adulterated. Police said the FDA took samples for conducting tests and the remaining item was sealed and kept in cold storage.

A probe shows that the paneer was brought from Wada taluka in Palghar district.

