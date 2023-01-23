Man claiming to be police inspector demands money from cop for transfer, Pune police probe

Rustum Mujawar, attached to the Pune city police crime branch lodged the complaint of cheating and impersonation in the case. (Representational Photo)

The Bund Garden police in Pune Saturday registered a case against an unidentified man who allegedly claimed to be a police inspector and demanded money from crime branch personnel assuring them of transfer to a department of their choice.

Rustum Mujawar, 47, attached to the Pune city police crime branch lodged the complaint of cheating and impersonation in the case. The accused allegedly claimed to be a police inspector and asked whether Mujawar or any other police personnel wanted a transfer. The accused then demanded money from Mujawar, said the police. A team led by assistant police inspector Sandip Madhale has launched a probe into the case to arrest the accused.