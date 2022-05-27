Pune: Offence filed against man for extortion on garment shop owner

The crime branch of the Pune city police has registered an offence against a man who allegedly extorted money from a garments shop owner by threatening to file a Copyright Act violation case against him for selling “first copy” of branded clothes.

Police have identified the accused person as Chetan Motiram Ganatra (48), resident of Nigdi. A first information report (FIR) against him has been lodged at the Market Yard police station under sections 384 and 385 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a press release issued on Friday, Ganatra went to a garment shop and told its owner that he was granted the “power of attorney” by “R D B Professional Services Company” to file a case of copyright violation against those selling duplicate garments with names of reputed brands.

Ganatra showed the supposed power of attorney documents to the shop owner and then allegedly demanded “hafta” of Rs 15,000 per month in lieu of not filing a copyright case against him.

Police said that from July 1, 2018 till March 2020, Ganatra allegedly extorted Rs 2.65 lakh from the shop owner. After receiving a complaint in the regard from the shop owner, the anti-extortion cell of the Pune city police initiated a probe and then booked Ganatra on charges of extortion.