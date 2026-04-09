‘Reel star’ among 3 Pune cops booked for extorting Rs 7 lakh from principal over false Pocso case

The Bundgarden police in Pune booked three police personnel, including one known for her social media videos, on Thursday for allegedly extorting Rs 7 lakh from a college principal by threatening to implicate him in a case of sexual harassment of a minor girl student.

The 55-year-old principal of a polytechnic college in Pune city alleged in the FIR that the police personnel—identified as Sub-Inspector Ajit Bade and constables Sudam Tayde and Sonali Hinge—misled a minor girl from the college into filing a false complaint against him between July 18 and 28, 2025.

The three police personnel then allegedly threatened to arrest the principal under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, blackmailed him, and extorted Rs 7 lakhs from him.