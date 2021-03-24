Pune police dispose narcotics worth Rs 4.46 crore

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisave formed a committee as per the law for disposing of the seized contraband.

Pune city police have disposed seized narcotic substances worth Rs 4.46 crore by burning it in the furnace of Bharat Forge company in Mundhwa on Tuesday evening.

The banned substances, seized in as many as 156 cases at 28 police stations, included brown sugar worth Rs 1,74,08,000, marijuana worth Rs 1,31,07,260, cocaine of Rs 1,09,86,000 value, and mephedrone of Rs 6.4 lakh, among others.

A press release issued by the Pune City Police stated that the seized contraband was disposed at around 5 pm on Tuesday in the presence of the committee headed by additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale and deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge, deputy commissioner of police (HQ) Swapna Gore, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officer Suryakant Shinde, state excise department officers Nandakumar Jadhav and Yuvraj Jadhav, Forensic Science Lab (FSL) officials R D Shinde, S C Patil and D R Raut.