scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Pune police detain 6 PFI members for interrogation

Police said the questioning was not connected to the case registered for holding protests in the city last week to condemn the nationwide searches and the arrest of its members under terrorism charges.

The interrogation was not connected to the case registered at Bundgarden police station over holding protests in Pune, but to the activities of the PFI, an officer said. (File)

Pune City Police said Tuesday that they have detained six persons linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) “to gather information about the activities of the organisation”.

Police, however, said the questioning was not pertaining to the case registered earlier in connection with the protests held in the city last week to condemn the nationwide searches led by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the arrest of its members by the central and state agencies under terrorism charges.

“We are questioning six persons linked to the PFI since morning to gather information about the activities of the organisation,” said a senior officer from Pune police, while adding that the interrogation was not connected to the case registered at Bundgarden police station over holding protests in Pune. “It pertains to the activities of the PFI,” the officer said.

Also Read |In Kerala, PFI, Sangh Parivar battle flares post NIA raids as both tap into widening faultlines

A series of agitations by PFI members and supporters broke out in the country to condemn the massive nationwide searches on the premises linked to the outfit and the arrest of its members on September 22. The protest in Pune was held in front of the district collector’s office on September 23 afternoon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history

A number of videos of PFI protests surfaced on social media platforms on September 24, accompanied by claims that pro-Pakistan slogans ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were chanted during the agitation. Pune police have launched a probe into the allegations.

Police initially registered an offence against the protesters who were charged with unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint for blocking the road.

More from Pune

The officials later invoked various sections of Indian Penal Code 153A (Promoting enmity between groups), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 120B (Criminal conspiracy) and 109 (Abetment).

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 06:42:25 pm
Next Story

Ponniyin Selvan new promo: Watch Pandyas vow to kill Aditha Karikalan, Arulmozhi Varman and Sundara Cholan

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement