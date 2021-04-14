Pune police crime branch nabs medical assistant selling Remdesivir at five times of MRP

Pune Police has formed as many as 10 teams to put a check on black-marketing and illegal sale of the medicine at a time when it is in high demand due to an explosion of Covid cases across Maharashtra, especially Pune. (File photo)

Continuing its crackdown on black-marketing of Remdesivir injections, the Crime Branch of Pune City police has arrested a medical assistant at a hospital who was selling the vials at about five times the maximum retail price.

The action comes two days after the Pune City crime branch and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in a joint operation, booked a staffer of a Covid care centre and a nurse at a private hospital for alleged illegal sale of Remdesivir injections at inflated rates.

The latest operation was conducted on Tuesday after Unit 3 of the Crime Branch, led by Senior Inspector Anil Shewale, received a tip-off that a person was selling Remdesivir injections outside a hospital in Bhavani Peth area.

Assistant Inspector Shrishail Chiwadshetty planned the action in which a decoy customer was sent to the said location and the person trying to sell Remdesivir illegally was detained. The person, identified as 24-year-old Shivaji Sawant, was placed under arrest and two vials of Remdesivir were recovered from his possession.

Further probe has revealed that Sawant was trying to sell each vial at Rs 7,000 as against between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400, the price band that the government has set to stop the black-marketing.

Pune Police has formed as many as 10 teams to put a check on black-marketing and illegal sale of the medicine at a time when it is in high demand due to an explosion of Covid cases across Maharashtra, especially Pune.

Assistant Inspector Chiwadshetty said, “The arrested person works as a medical assistant at a hospital where there is a Covid ward. A patient was asked by a doctor to get six vials of the injection but the suspect tried to talk them into purchasing eight. He was trying to sell the remaining two at five times the maximum retail price.”

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “We have formed 10 teams to curb black-marketing of Remdesivir vials. We urge people to come forward and report if they come to know of cases of illegal sale and black-marketing of this essential medicine.”