Pune police launch counselling programmes for drunk drivers, signal zero tolerance

The Traffic Control Branch of the Pune City Police has launched a series of counselling programmes for drivers caught for drunk driving, as part of its road safety campaign. During these sessions, offenders are briefed on legal provisions, road safety norms and the stringent action they may face in future, with police signalling zero tolerance towards repeat violations.

Under the Road Safety Campaign, the Pune City Traffic Police organised a counselling programme on Monday at the Pune Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar. Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav addressed the gathering.

This was the second such session conducted by the traffic branch, the first having been held on February 2. The programmes are being conducted as per the directions of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to curb driving under the influence.

As part of the initiative, vehicle drivers booked under the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving offences are being summoned for counselling. Around 600 offenders attended the session on Monday.

“These sessions are being conducted every Monday as part of a series we have launched. The primary objective of the programme is to inculcate adherence to traffic rules among drivers, promote safe driving practices, and create awareness about social responsibility. During the programme, presentations on the road safety campaign were made. The attendees were also provided with detailed guidance on the serious consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol, loss of life caused by accidents, as well as the relevant legal provisions and penalties,” said DCP Jadhav.

“It was strongly conveyed that driving after consuming alcohol is not merely a violation of law but is dangerous to society. Drivers were also urged to drive safely and responsibly. Around 600 accused vehicle drivers were present at the programme. The participants benefited from the counselling session and assured the police that they would not commit such offences in the future and would strictly follow traffic rules,” he said.

“All traffic divisions were also instructed to implement special drives against drunk driving hereafter and to take stricter action than earlier in such cases. In 2024, around 4,000 were caught drunk driving and in 2025, the number was close to 6,500. In the present year, we plan to conduct back-to-back dedicated drives against drunk driving,” Jadhav added.

Police use breathalyser tests to check drunk driving. The device detects the concentration of ethanol in a person’s breath, which corresponds to the blood alcohol concentration. Those found with alcohol levels above the permissible limit are booked and prosecuted in designated courts.

Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act pertains to driving by a drunken person or a person under the influence of drugs. If a person has an alcohol level exceeding 30 milligrams per 100 ml of blood, detected through a breathalyser test, or is under the influence of drugs to the extent of being incapable of exercising proper control over the vehicle, the offence attracts punishment.

For a first offence, the provision carries imprisonment of up to six months, or a fine, or both, and may also lead to cancellation of the driving licence. For a second or subsequent offence committed within three years of the previous offence, imprisonment may extend up to two years, or a fine, or both.