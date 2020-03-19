Pune Police: Fewer people coming to us with minor complaints, burglaries and vehicle thefts down

Officials, however, said it will be premature to conclude that minor disputes, petty crime or even street crime had come down in the city and surrounding areas. (File/Representational) Officials, however, said it will be premature to conclude that minor disputes, petty crime or even street crime had come down in the city and surrounding areas. (File/Representational)

As police stations in Pune continue with routine work, taking various precautionary measures amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, officials have observed a visible drop in the number of criminal incidents, such as burglaries and vehicle thefts, and in the footfall of people approaching police stations with minor complaints.

Pune district has three police jurisdictions – Pune City, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural – comprising 30, 15 and 30 police stations, respectively. Head offices of all the police jurisdictions have already issued advisories to police stations and various branches on the precautions to be taken to check the spread of COVID-19. Pune City Police has even started holding review meetings with senior officers and police station in-charge inspectors on video conferencing platforms to avoid person to person contact.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) for Pune City, Bachchan Singh, said, “We have compared the crime data for March 1 to 9 and March 10 to 18, March 10 being the cut-off date when the first case of coronavirus was reported. We have seen a drop in property offences, which have come down from 86 to 46. Among them, vehicle thefts have come down from 29 to 16 and house break-ins from 11 to four. The drop in the number of house break incidents can be attributed to people staying at home. The drop in the number of incidents of motor vehicle theft to fewer can be attributed to fewer vehicles being parked at public places. Number of body offences has remained the same at 40 in these two periods.”

Coronavirus India updates March 18

Property offences include thefts, house break-ins, vehicle theft, while body offences include assault, rape, attempt to murder, murder.

Senior Inspector Anil Shewale of Chaturshringi police station said, “We are conducting regular sanitisation of our building premises and vehicles. Hand sanitisers and masks have been distributed from head offices and orders have been issued to personnel to use them regularly, especially as they come in contact with people on a daily basis. Officers and staff have been asked to report if they develop any symptom. Routine work of registering offences, scheduled verification for passport and other documents has not stopped. At every entry point, visitors are being asked to use hand sanitiser. We have certainly seen a drop in the number of people coming to us with minor complaints.”

Officials, however, said it will be premature to conclude that minor disputes, petty crime or even street crime had come down in the city and surrounding areas. “It is just that they are not being reported to police stations,” an officer said.

Senior Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Faraskhana police station said, “Over the past few days, since the time people have voluntarily curbed their movement and the government has imposed limitations, we have seen a visible drop in the number of minor complaints, such as minor arguments, family disputes, petty issues between local groups have gone down. The custody cells where we put arrested persons are also being sanitised. Normally too, each arrested person undergoes a medical check-up before being put in custody. We hope that one screening is also taking place at that stage. We are ensuring that people do not enter without using hand sanitisers.”

On Tuesday, Pune City Police conducted their weekly review meeting through online video conferencing. Among other issues related to routine policing, several issues on coronavirus prevention were discussed during the meeting, in which 88 officers from police stations, zonal offices and various branches took part.

Use of breath analysers suspended

The traffic control branch has temporarily suspended the use of breath analysers to check cases of drink-driving. Officials said directives in this regard had been issued from the police state police headquarter. Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Shinde confirmed the development. Officials, however, said action against drink-driving cases will continue and persons found driving with signs of inebriation will be directly sent for blood test. The use of breath analysers will resume on reviewing the situation after a fortnight.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd