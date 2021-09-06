Pune: 29-year-old constable found hanging at her home, cops suspect suicide

A 29-year-old woman police constable was found hanging at her house in Dhanakawadi area of Pune city Sunday night shortly after they held celebrations on the occasion of her baby completing eight months. Identifying the deceased as Pooja Dattatray Kamble, police said she was attached to Daund Police Station under Pune Rural jurisdiction.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sushma Chavan said, “The deceased was married. On Sunday evening, the family celebrated the eight-month birthday of her baby after which Kamble went to her room. Later, on noticing her absence, Kamble’s husband went to check on her. Around 10 pm they found her hanging on a sari.” Kamble was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

“Preliminary probe points to suicide. We have not found any suicide note yet. We will be speaking to the family members about the events leading to her death and possible reasons that may have led to her taking the extreme step,” ACP Chavan said.

Multiple cases of suicide of cops have been reported from Pune in the recent past. A 50-year-old Army ex-serviceman Rajesh Mahajan, who had been posted as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Pune City Police, was found hanging at his home in Hadapsar area on August 30.

Constable Shraddha Jaybhaye (28), attached to the special branch of Pune City Police, was found hanging in the first week of July at her house in Wakad Police Line.

In Bhor taluka, Constable Razak Maneri (25) attached to Pune Rural Police was found dead at his home on June 24.