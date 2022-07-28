scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Pune police constable found dead at home in suspected suicide

Sunil Narayan Shinde was attached to the Shivajinagar police station, said officials.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 28, 2022 3:06:27 pm
The Pune city police was found dead in his home. (Representational File Photo)

A 48-year-old head constable with the Pune city police was found dead in his home Thursday morning in a suspected case of suicide, said officials.

According to officials, Sunil Narayan Shinde was found dead in the bedroom of his house at Kadamwak Wasti near Pune at around 10 am. A probe has been launched into the sequence of events leading to the death of Shinde, they added.

“Primary probe points to this being a case of suicide. We have launched a probe. This morning, his family members went into the bedroom to check why he had not come out in the morning. No note has been found. Our probe is on,” said sub-inspector Amol Ghodke of Loni Kalbhor police station.

Officials at the Loni Kalbhor police station said Shinde was attached to the Shivajinagar police station.

“According to the information we have, the daughter-in-law of the deceased head constable Shinde allegedly died by suicide five years ago. In that case, Shinde and his family members were booked. A hearing of that case was held in a court Wednesday,” said Namrata Patil, Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5).

More from Pune

“We have been told that he was under stress after returning from the said hearing. A probe is being conducted into the sequence of events leading to his death,” added Patil.

