Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Pune police confiscate bar’s music system over noise pollution

The social security cell of the Pune police confiscated the music system and sound mixer at the bar in the Koregaon Park area and handed those over to the Koregaon Park police station.

A police team went to the bar and confirmed that it was playing music beyond permissible noise levels. (Representational photo)

Continuing crackdown against hotels and bars playing loud music, the Pune city police’s social security cell has confiscated the music system of a bar in the Koregaon Park area.

The social security cell, through a press release, informed that it received information Friday night that Qora – Cocktail Bar and Kitchen located in lane No. 8 of Koregaon Park was playing very loud music. A police team went to the bar and confirmed that it was playing music beyond permissible noise levels. They confiscated the music system and sound mixer at the establishment, totalling Rs 1.8 lakh, and handed those over to the Koregaon Park police station. The action was taken under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the cell said.

The cell said it would continue to take action against the establishments playing loud music and or breaking other norms in the coming days.”

Last week, the cell raided an illegal hookah bar in Kondhwa and seized the music system from a bar in the Viman Nagar area for playing loud music.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 10:10:08 am
