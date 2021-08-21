Suicide at gate of police commissionerate: Cop suspended for dereliction of duty

A lady police constable attached to the Khadki police station has been suspended from service for alleged dereliction of duty due to which Suresh Pingle, the man who ended his life by setting himself on fire at the entrance of Pune Police Commissionerate on Wednesday morning, faced problems in getting a character verification certificate.

Preliminary inquiry by the police into Pingle’s death revealed that he worked for a defence establishment in Pune on contract basis. He had applied for police clearance, also known as character verification, which the establishment had sought from him for his contractual employment.

But cops found criminal cases against a man with a similar name, and so, Pingle was not given a character verification certificate. The lady police constable at Khadki police station allegedly behaved irresponsibly with Pingle, so senior officials suspended her from service.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta told media persons that Pingle was under stress due to problems in his family life. The police said two letters were found in Pingle’s bag after he had set himself on fire. These letters revealed that Pingle was stressed due to domestic problems, said the police.