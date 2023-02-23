Pune police seek citizens’ suggestions for evening foot patrolling rounds

In a community policing initiative, the Pune City police have sought suggestions from citizens about roads they want to be patrolled as part of their newly-launched evening foot patrolling rounds.

Last week, the Pune police launched the drive under which teams led by senior officers have started foot patrolling the areas, especially crowded markets and narrow lanes, and those that are sensitive from the law and order point of view.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the Pune City Police said, “In the jurisdiction of 32 police stations under five zones of the Pune City police, the initiative of foot patrolling is currently underway. We hereby seek suggestions from citizens if there are any specific areas or roads you want to highlight for them to cover under Foot Patrolling, please comment below this post and let us know.”

Appeal Seeking Suggestions:

#Pune, पोलीस आयुक्तालयाअंतर्गत 5 झोनमधील 32 पोलिस ठाण्यांच्या हद्दीमध्ये आमची टीम संध्याकाळच्या वेळी पायी गस्त घालते. If there is any SPECIFIC AREA or ROAD you want to highlight for them to cover under #FootPatrolling, PLS COMMENT below this post & let us know.#ForYouWithYou pic.twitter.com/0uCKR2bb86 — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) February 23, 2023

Officials said the suggestions from citizens will be examined and will be covered by foot patrolling teams from respective police stations.

Foot patrolling initiative:

Our Teams led by Senior Officers have started FOOT PATROLLING in crowded markets, narrow lanes & more such sensitive stretches.. ✅ चालता बोलता लोकांशी सुसंवाद वाढावा ✅ पायी पेट्रोलिंगद्वारे गुन्हेगारांना कारवाईचा संदेश Citizen inputs are welcome…#ForYouWithYou #पुणेपोलीस pic.twitter.com/dtcvzubFFG — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) February 17, 2023

Officials said that patrolling by police teams in vans and bikes is a key element of urban policing and law and order management. The newly-launched foot patrolling was aimed at increasing dialogue between citizens and police officials and also to send a message of increased police presence.

Another participatory Twitter campaign undertaken by the Pune police last year was centred around the ‘My Safe Pune’ app launched by them in the past. Under this campaign, citizens were asked to suggest various spots in the city that required increased police patrolling. The Pune police further analysed the possibility of adding that spot to the list of areas covered by the patrolling by vehicle-borne beat marshals.