Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Pune police seek citizens’ suggestions for evening foot patrolling rounds

Last week, the Pune police launched the drive under which teams led by senior officers have started foot patrolling the areas, especially crowded markets and narrow lanes, and those that are sensitive from the law and order point of view.

Officials said that patrolling by police teams in vans and bikes is a key element of urban policing and law and order management.

In a community policing initiative, the Pune City police have sought suggestions from citizens about roads they want to be patrolled as part of their newly-launched evening foot patrolling rounds.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the Pune City Police said, “In the jurisdiction of 32 police stations under five zones of the Pune City police, the initiative of foot patrolling is currently underway. We hereby seek suggestions from citizens if there are any specific areas or roads you want to highlight for them to cover under Foot Patrolling, please comment below this post and let us know.”

Officials said the suggestions from citizens will be examined and will be covered by foot patrolling teams from respective police stations.

Officials said that patrolling by police teams in vans and bikes is a key element of urban policing and law and order management. The newly-launched foot patrolling was aimed at increasing dialogue between citizens and police officials and also to send a message of increased police presence.

Another participatory Twitter campaign undertaken by the Pune police last year was centred around the ‘My Safe Pune’ app launched by them in the past. Under this campaign, citizens were asked to suggest various spots in the city that required increased police patrolling. The Pune police further analysed the possibility of adding that spot to the list of areas covered by the patrolling by vehicle-borne beat marshals.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 14:26 IST
Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss crypto, global debt vulnerabilities

